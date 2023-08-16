On Aug. 4, Patricia Ann Cohen (née Barthlow) of Windsor Hill at 73. She is survived by children Brad (Terrilyn) Cohen, Gwynne (Jeff) Helsel and Aaron Cohen; brothers David Barthlow and Bradley Barthlow Sr.; stepsiblings Herbert Barthlow, Sr. and Nancy Harig; grandchildren Ryan Cohen, Chase Cohen, Austin Mech, Ashleigh Mech and Carson Cohen; great-grandson Carter Mech; and many nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Jay Edward Cohen; sister Joyce O’Dwyer; and parents Eunice and Gail Barthlow. Devoted wife of 54 years. Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister. She was a graduate of Catonsville Community College where she received her degree in nursing. She loved being a nurse specializing in the ICU and CCU departments of Bon Secours, Sinai and several other hospitals throughout her career. She loved the beach, especially Ocean City where she and her husband first met. Spending time with family and friends. She loved to cook, teach and share recipes with anyone who showed an interest. She had a wonderful sense of humor with an amazing smile and infectious laugh. She will be missed by many but will always be in their hearts.

Contributions may be sent to American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451, or online at heart.org; or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, or online at diabetes.org.