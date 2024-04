On April 1, Paul Weil of Baltimore at 94. He is survived by children Joanne (Anthony) Stewart, Kenneth (Connie) Weil and Jennifer Weil (Jeffrey Greenberg) and grandchildren Alexander, Alaina and Natasha. He was predeceased by wife Natalie Weil (née Lieberman) and parents Herta and Alfred Weil.

Contributions may be sent to MAZON – A Jewish Response to Hunger, PO Box 96119, Washington, DC 20090 or Wounded Warrior Project, 1120 G St., NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005.