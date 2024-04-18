On March 30, Lynn Karen Weisberg (née Markowitz) of Sykesville at 78. She is survived by husband Theodore Brian Weisberg; sister Myra Lee Lowenthal; nieces and nephew Beth H. Lowenthal, Mark S. Lowenthal and Heather D. Lowenthal; and many great-nephews. She was predeceased by son Jesse Herbert Weisberg; brother-in-law Larry Robert Lowenthal; and parents Ruth and Milton Markowitz. She was deeply loved by her family, and her many friends were made for a lifetime. Her long-standing chronic health issues never precluded her ongoing support to people who needed her love.

Contributions may be sent to the Sumaira Foundation, PO Box 161, Brookline, MA 02446.