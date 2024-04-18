Lynn Karen Weisberg

By
JT Staff
-
0

On March 30, Lynn Karen Weisberg (née Markowitz) of Sykesville at 78. She is survived by husband Theodore Brian Weisberg; sister Myra Lee Lowenthal; nieces and nephew Beth H. Lowenthal, Mark S. Lowenthal and Heather D. Lowenthal; and many great-nephews. She was predeceased by son Jesse Herbert Weisberg; brother-in-law Larry Robert Lowenthal; and parents Ruth and Milton Markowitz. She was deeply loved by her family, and her many friends were made for a lifetime. Her long-standing chronic health issues never precluded her ongoing support to people who needed her love.

Contributions may be sent to the Sumaira Foundation, PO Box 161, Brookline, MA 02446.

Never miss a story.
Sign up for our newsletter.
Email Address

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here