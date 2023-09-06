On Aug. 19, Philip Bass of Delray Beach, Florida, at 63. He is survived by wife Paige Bass (née Putter); children Michael (Colleen) Bass, Eric Bass, Ryan Bass, Parker Yablon (fiancée Jessica Jaeger) and Colby Yablon; siblings Debbie (Murray) Mease and Linda (Wayne) Yaffee; grandchildren Julian Bass and Remi Bass; mother Sydney Bass; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by father Harry Bass.

Contributions may be made to the Philip Bass Memorial Scholarship at gofundme.com/f/philip-bass-memorial-scholarship.