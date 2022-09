On August 30, Ronit Bergman (née Cohen) of Baltimore at 58. She is survived by husband Yehuda Mordechai Bergman; children Daniella (Aryeh) Sherizen, Yair Bergman, Ariel (Rivkie) Bergman, and Talya Bergman; siblings Dalya (David) Gamliel, Orna (Aharon) Yitzchak, and Yishai (Ahuva) Cohen; and grandchildren Michal Sherizen, Tzvi Sherizen and Sara Esther Bergman. She was predeceased by parents Hadassah Esther and Avraham Cohen.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.