On Oct. 19, Ruth Katzenstein Hefter of Brookline, Massachusetts, at 94. She is survived by children Jesse (Brenda) Hefter, Seth/Shais (Merle) Hefter, David (Wendy) Hefter and Jodi/Shoshana (Amnon) Weisman, as well as 20 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband of 69 years Sy Hefter z”l.

Contributions may be sent to Chabad of West Pikesville.