On January 8, Sarami Trogun (née Gershman) of Pikesville at 82. She is survived by her son, Alexander (Olga) Trogun; sister Gima Paskar; and grandchildren Ray (Lauren) Trogun and Katherine Trogun. She was predeceased by her husband, Vladimir Trogun.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: Defenders of Animal Rights, 14412 Old York Road, Phoenix, MD 21131.