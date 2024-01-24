Sarra Khranovich

JT Staff
On Jan. 15, Sarra Khranovich (née German) of Owings Mills at 84. She is survived by children Boris (Anna) Khranovich and Diana (Gregory) Sheflyand. She was predeceased by parents Hannah and Boris German.

