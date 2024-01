On Jan. 13, Sally Hirsch Heyn of Pikesville at 88. She is survived by husband John Heyn; sons John F. Heyn and Rabbi Thomas S. Heyn; and five grandsons.

Contributions may be sent to the Heyn Family Fund at Central Scholarship of MD at 6 Park Center Court, Suite 211, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or to the charity of your choice.