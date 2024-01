On Jan. 15, Taji Hakakian of Pikesville at 93. She is survived by children Hamid (Zohre) Hakakian, Avraham (Mitra) Hakakian, Jaleh (Avram) Attar, Javid Hakakian, David (Elizabeth) Hakakian, Saeed (Sima) Haken and Rabbi Eliyahu (Sura-Esther) Hakakian and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Jalal Hakakian and parents Meir Moshe and Tavoos Dayanim.

Contributions may be sent to Ahavas Yisroel Charity Fund, 115 E. Sudbrook Lane, Suite E, Pikesville, MD 21208 or Hatzalah of Baltimore, 2930 Taney Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.