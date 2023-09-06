On Aug. 21, Selma Krupnick (née Cernitz) of Towson at 91. She is survived by children Barbara Krupnick (Dean Krimmel) and Robert Krupnick; grandchildren Jake Krimmel (Yelena Reznikova), Ben Krimmel and Nate Krimmel; brother Ira Cernitz; and nieces. She was predeceased by husband Joseph Krupnick; and parents Abraham and Henrietta Cernitz. She lived a life filled with love, family, friends and adventure — from her Brooklyn childhood to her years in Baltimore. She shared her warmth and positive outlook with everyone she ever met.

Contributions may be sent to your local library, museum, theater or orchestra.