On Aug. 17, Selma Freiman Goldberg of Baltimore at 92. She is survived by husband Stanley Barry Goldberg; children Anne Carol Goldberg (Ronald Levin), Susan G. (Martin) Weintraub, Stuart (Cynthia) Goldberg and Richard Goldberg (Lisa Melisso); sisters Natalie Snyder and Roslyn Klein; grandchildren Steven Weintraub (Wen-shuan Yang), David Weintraub (Anna McWilliams), Amy Weintraub (Nicholas) Moran, Daniel Goldberg, Benjamin Goldberg, Samuel Goldberg (Chrissy O’Grady), Joshua Goldberg and Noah Goldberg; and great-grandchildren Eva Weintraub Moran and Zoë Weintraub Moran. She was predeceased by brothers-in-law Gilbert Snyder and Norman Klein; and parents Lily and Harry Freiman.

Contributions may be sent to the Maryland Food Bank, Attn: Donor Services, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21227.