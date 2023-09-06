On Aug. 18, Sharon Gilden (née Friedman) of Baltimore at 80. She is survived by son Brian Andrew Gilden; grandchildren Hunter Gilden and Cooper Gilden; daughter-in-law Brette (David) Gilden-Trinks; cousins Paula (Dr. Jay) LeBow, Ashley (Elliot) Mutch and Courtney (Brett) Harris; brother-in-law Phillip (Barbara) Gilden; sister-in-law Debbie Gilden; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and family. She was predeceased by husband Louis Gilden; and parents Harold and Lucille Friedman.

Contributions may be sent to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.