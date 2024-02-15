On Feb. 1, Shahak Nagiel of Sykesville at 48. He is survived by wife Jill Nagiel; sons Benji Nagiel and Evan Nagiel; mother Dvorah Nagiel; siblings Nivi Nagiel and Dana Nagiel, Neil Hirsch (Jerry Tillery) and Seth (Sara) Hirsch; niece and nephews; and in-laws Glenn and Lynn Hirsch. He was predeceased by father Yoram Nagiel. He brought goodness into this world and joy to those around him. Committed to his family, his friends, his work and his community, he will be missed by everyone who knew him for his kindness, his intelligence, his wit, his compassion, his fun-loving spirit and his smile.

Contributions may be sent to Keep Punching, P.O. Box 5359, Baltimore, MD 21209.