On Jan. 18, Geneva Elizabeth Smith of Glen Burnie at 100. She is survived by children Paul (Sharon) Smith, Larry (Robyn) Smith and Beverly Petrullo; brother Billy (Mildred) Parker; grandchildren Keely Smith, Renee (Chris) Wenzl, Lindsay (Chad) Morris, Michael (Reanne) Petrullo, Matthew (Stephanie) Smith, Timothy (Lauren) Smith and Jaqui (Ross) Delaney; and great-grandchildren Alexandra, Caden, Cassidy, Case, Carson, Cayleigh, Spencer and Hazel. She was predeceased by husband David Smith; siblings Ruth McLeod and GW Parker; and parents Ott and Lena Parker.

Contributions may be sent to the Fire Company 26, South Glen Burnie Fire Station, 7880 Crain Highway South, Glen Burnie, MD 21061.