On June 7, Stanley H. Solomon of Delray Beach, Fla., at 93. He is survived by wife Miriam Hurwitz (née Silverman); children Trudy (Kenneth) Novak, Mark (Cheryl) Solomon, Carl (Leslie) Solomon, Susan (Alan) Sperling, Jody Talbott (Bruce Merz) and Gary Hurwitz; daughter-in-law Maggie Hurwitz; sister Marilyn Gottlieb; grandchildren Erica (Daniel) Elkin, Courtney (Evan) Gelber, Michelle Solomon, Gabriel Solomon, Joshua Solomon, Syndey Solomon, Carli Mellor (Arron Yohe-Mellor), Jennifer (Travis) Jones, Daniel Sperling, Eric Talbott, Justin (Melissa) Talbott, Chad (Dana) Hurwitz, Aspehn McNamara (John Ray) and Ash McNamara; and great-grandchildren Harrison Mellor, Maya Jones, Sebastian Talbott, Declan Talbott, Michelle Hurwitz, Jordyn McNamara, Adley McNamara and Nora McNamara. He was predeceased by first wife Etta Rose Mann Solomon; sister Lillian Taylor; brother Gerald Solomon; son Elliot Hurwitz; and brother-in-law Paul Gottlieb. He was born in Atlanta, Ga., in 1930, moved to Maryland in 1964 and lived in Florida since 1981. He married Etta Rose Mann in 1955 and was married to her until her death in 1980. He later married Miriam Hurwitz, and they celebrated more than 41 years together. He and Miriam enjoyed their beautiful home in Florida and traveled the world together. He was a CPA, working for the Department of Health and Human Services (formerly HEW) until his retirement from the government in 1981. He continued his private CPA practice until 2021. He was the second president of Congregation Har Shalom in Potomac and recently led “Kiddush with Stanley” every Friday evening at his retirement home. He had a great sense of humor, loved his family and was loved by everyone who knew him.

