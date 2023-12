On Nov. 26, Stuart N. Goodman of Baltimore at 93. He is survived by niece Anne H. Fink; nephew Alan (Ellen) Kellam; grandnieces Julie Fink (Michael Pomerantz) and Katie Fink (J.B. Hollander); grandnephews Myles (Cynthia) Kellam, Seth (Jana) Kellam and Joey Fink; and longtime caregiver Rachon Newell. He was predeceased by sister Joan Hoppenstein and parents Corine and Max Goodman.

Contributions may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.