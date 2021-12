On Nov. 18, Judith Anne Unger (née Melman) of Columbia at 73. She is survived by husband Raymond Unger; children Janette Dafner and Jason (Debbie) Unger; brother Donald Melman; and grandchildren Nili Unger and Asher Unger. She was predeceased by parents Blanche and Milton Melman.

Contributions may be sent to Jewish Community Services, 5750 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.