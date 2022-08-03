On July 24, Warren D. Michelson of Baltimore at 91. He is survived by children Dr. Charles Michelson, Dr. Jeff (Elise) Michelson and Dr. Hillary Michelson (Bob Snyder); grandchildren Sara (Brian) Offen, Rebecca Law, Marlee Michelson and Ryan Michelson; and great-grandchildren Charlotte and James Offen. He was predeceased by wife Rita Michelson (née Korn); brother Baird Michelson; and parents Ruth and Harry Michelson. In his final years, he was fortunate to have several attentive caregivers, and his family would like to especially thank Joan Mattei, Charlene Miller and Simone Nicholson for their compassionate care. He was a cherished dad, PopPop, uncle and friend, and he will be sorely missed.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to BARCS or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.