On Jan. 10, Warren Zerwitz of Pikesville at 84. He is survived by wife Myra Zerwitz (née Schwartz); children Ruthie (Elimelech) Berenson and Marty (Deborah) Zerwitz; sister Nadine (Stuart) Jacobs; and grandchildren Leah Zerwitz, Etan Zerwitz, Meira Berenson and Tamar Berenson. He was predeceased by brother Bernard Zerwitz and parents Lillian and Sidney Zerwitz.

Contributions may be sent to Hatzalah of Baltimore, 2930 Taney Road, Baltimore, MD 21209; Adam Michael Kodeck Fund c/o Sinai Hospital, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215; or the Jewish charity of your choice.