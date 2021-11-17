On Oct. 31, Stephen Zilliacus of Silver Spring at 93. He is survived by son C. Patrick Zilliacus; stepsons Jonathan Steinman (Marcie Basson) and Peter (Sheri) Steinman; brother Patrik Wilhelm Jacob Zilliacus; and grandchildren Samuel, Douglas, Nathaniel, Nicholas and Noah Steinman, Dustin Baldwin (Elaina Aios) and Jared Witt; great-granddaughter Emma Rose Baldwin; and former daughter-in-law Marcia Witt. He was predeceased by his wives Carol Steinman Zilliacus (née Perlin) and Saimi Zilliacus (née Bjorkman); son Eric Zilliacus; parents Per Wilhelm and Margareta Zilliacus (née Sederholm); stepfather William E. Moore; and step-mother Gunvor Zilliacus (c Lindroos).

Contributions may be sent to Free the Slaves, 1320 19th St. NW, Suite 600, Washington, DC 20036.