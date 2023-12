On Dec. 2, Adina Speedone of Ellicott City at 38. She is survived by children Asher Wollner and Yardena Wollner; siblings Miriam Goliger, Gilah Speedone, Amalia Goodfriend, Chana Speedone and Daniel Speedone; and nieces and nephews.

Contributions may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund.