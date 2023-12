On Dec. 3, Sylvia Shilmover Schneider of Baltimore at 92. She is survived by daughter Ellen (Kent) Ellis and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Stanford J. Schneider; son Jay M. Schneider; siblings Ethel Grossman, Dotsie Siecband and Samson Shilmover; and parents Celia and Israel Shilmover.

Contributions may be sent to AIDS Action Baltimore, Inc., 14 East Eager St., Baltimore, MD 21202 or Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.