On Dec. 13, Dr. Irwin J. Nudelman of Baltimore at 89. He is survived by wife Brenda Nudelman (née Silbert); son Harry (Nikki) Nudelman; sister June Karlin; and grandchildren Samantha Nudelman and Rachel Nudelman. He was predeceased by parents Gertrude and Joseph Nudelman. He was driven by providing the best care possible for his patients during his long and storied career. His greatest joy was the relationship he shared with his wife, Brenda, and son, Harry. He was overjoyed to welcome Nikki as his daughter-in-law, and to be “Docy” to his grandchildren, Sammy and Rachel.

Contributions may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.