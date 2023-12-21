Rod Krich of Baltimore at 74. He is survived by wife Cynthia Krich; daughter Courtney Harrell; sister Andrea Krich; and nephews Jay (Liz) Hohauser, Todd (Melissa) Hohauser and Eric (Melissa) Hohauser. He was predeceased by parents Mary and Benjamin Krich. He was a New Jersey native, born in Newark and graduated from high school in Union. He went to college at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. He then went on to obtain his Master of Science degree in nuclear engineering at the University of Illinois. He became one of the top nuclear engineers in the world with many accomplishments, for example, obtaining the first license issued in the U.S. for a commercial uranium enrichment plant, managing the development and submittal of first of a kind license applications, and supporting and implementing improvements at several nuclear utilities during his career. However, his most impactful professional legacy involves the attributes he passed on to those with whom he worked. He was also an avid car enthusiast, enjoying the amazing antique cars at the Meadow Brook Hall Concours d’Elegance. He had some amazing cars himself; the Pontiac Star Chief, the Porsche convertible and his meticulously restored 1967 Austin Healey convertible. His love of his family and his impact on his profession and co-workers is immense and timeless.

Contributions may be sent to UPMC-Heart Lung Transplant Fund (donation.UPMC.com).