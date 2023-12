On Dec. 6, Boni Lynn Jacobson of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, at 70. She is survived by children Matthew Jacobson (Laura Berman), Jessica (Frank) Buttaravoli, Tammy (Greg) Keller, Elissa Jacobson (Mark Bryte) and Rebecca (Donny) Swecker; sister Lauri Sachs; grandchildren Savannah, Penelope, Parker, Olivia, Isabella, Lilianna, Gabriel, Vera, Scarlett, Ella and Henley; and dogs Laxsmi and Ralphie. She was predeceased by husband Mark Jacobson; sister Sharon Wiener; and parents Shirley and Harrison Sachs.

Contributions may be sent to Metavivor Research and Support, Inc. or the Jewish Community Synagogue Chabad of Palm Beach.