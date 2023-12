On Dec. 10, Dr. Harvey Richard Stone of Baltimore at 77. He is survived by wife Jannifer Hoppenstein Stone; children Heather Naomi Stone (Cheryl Cort-Stone) and Nicholas Stone; siblings Elinor Weiner and David Stone; and grandchildren Eli Stone, Max Stone and Elis Stone; he is also survived by many other family members.

Contributions may be sent to National Heart Association, online at heart.org.