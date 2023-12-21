On Dec. 10, Margery L. Wolpert (née Barnett) of Baltimore at 87. She is survived by daughter Julie L. (Brian) Cooper; grandchildren Alexander (Madeline) Cooper and Kathryn Gainor; and great-granddaughter Riley Gwen Cooper. She was predeceased by daughter Gwen Wolpert and parents Kathryn and Clarence Barnett. She lived a full life, an active social worker until three weeks ago. She will be missed by many.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.