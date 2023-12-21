On Dec. 5, Robert Charles Woods of Reisterstown at 75. He was the son of the late Alfred and Alice Bondy Woods. He is survived by wife Patricia Callahan-Woods; siblings Diane Hall, Ruth Faris, and David Woods; nieces and nephews Michael (Stephanie) Jordan, Cheryl Meyer (Jonathon Gledhill), Paul Faris, Harrison Woods, Julia Woods, and Austin Woods. He was the son-in-law of the late Andrew Callahan Jr. and Marie Callahan. He was the brother-in-law of the late Andrew Callahan III (surviving spouse Priscilla), late Diana (late Larry) Gilbert, the late Terrance Callahan (surviving spouse Teresa), and the surviving Beth (late Edwin) Brushmiller. He is survived by nieces and nephews on Patricia’s side, Nicole (Jon) Dell, Andy (Gia) Callahan IV, Terrance Callahan Jr., Rachel Gilbert, Lauren Callahan, Christy Callahan-Cromwell (Ben Cromwell), David (Amanda) Callahan, Traci (Robert) Sloan, Brittany Callahan, and Duke Callahan. He is also survived by many more friends and family including his grandnieces and grandnephews.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.