On November 12, Aileen Shaffer (née Speesler) at 86. She was the beloved wife of the late David L. Shaffer; loving mother of Randee Shaffer Weiss (Carl Weiss), Sheree Shaffer Hoffman (David Hoffman) and Tracey Shaffer Weinstein; cherished grandmother (“MeMaw”) of Shelly Weiss McQuaid (Eric), David Weiss, Darryl Hoffman (Abby), Jonathan Hoffman (Allie), Derek Weinstein and Mallory Weinstein; the proud great-grandmother (“GG”) of Noa Hoffman, Esti Hoffman and Ava McQuaid; and the dear sister of Rose Litofsky (Joe).

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: the National Fragile X Foundation, 1012 14th St. NW, Suite 500, Washington, DC 20005.