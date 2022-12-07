On November 12, Merrill Stern of Silver Spring at 93. He is survived by wife Myra Stern (nee Lichtstrahl); daughters Caren Leifer, Hillary Adrienne Stern (Scott Cohen) and Janet Stern Yemini (Ari Yemini); grandchildren Danni Leifer (Amin Halem), Corie Pel-Leifer (Ruud Pel), Aimee Leifer (Todd Harper), Jessy Leifer, Julie Finkel, Lena Finkel, Daron Yemini, Ami (Laura) Yemini and Rachel Yemini (Jeffrey Spector); and great-granddaughter Sylvi. He was predeceased by his sister, Marilyn Anton; and his parents, Irving and Dorothy Sternschein.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: Hatzalah of Baltimore, 2930 Taney Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or the American Cancer Society,

P.O. Box 18090, Middle River, MD 21220.