On November 12, Harold Walpert of Baltimore at 82. He is survived by wife Naomi Walpert (née Leuchter); children Bryan Walpert (Nancy Golubiewski) and Laura Walpert; sister Eileen (Ralph) Levy; sister-in-law Ferne Walpert; and grandchildren Abigail Walpert and Zachary Walpert. He was predeceased by his brother, Alfred Walpert; and parents Rose and William Walpert.

Harold was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. An electrical engineer until his retirement, he became an avid and skilled watercolor painter who also excelled at pastel portraits. His paintings were displayed at watercolor shows and appeared as the cover illustration for two of his son’s books of poetry. He was a talented handyman who converted an attic into a living space and doubled the size of the kitchen. He was a warm, playful, generous and humble person, known for his humor and love of conversation.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.