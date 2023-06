On June 2, Albert Prostic of Baltimore at 93. He is survived by wife Shirley E. Prostic (née Jacobson); daughters Susan (Lewis) Mindel and Emily (David) Tlusty; and grandchildren Ryan Mindel, Hailey Mindel, Jack Tlusty and Luke Tlusty. He was predeceased by siblings Samuel Prostic, Harry Prostic, Benjamin Prostic, Abraham Prostic, Rose Prostic Kanefsky, Rebecca Prostic Kresin and Bessie Prostic Miller; and parents Hyman and Eva Prostic.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.