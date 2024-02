On Jan. 28, Amalia “Lica” Ella Rosenzweig of Owings Mills at 96. She is survived by children E. Susie (Larry) Levin and Victor (Stella) Rosenzweig; daughter-in-law Ettie Ward; grandchildren Joshua (Irit) Levin, Michael (Melinda) Levin, Eric Rosenzweig, Jennifer (Chris) Osenbruck, Jason (Hillary) Rosenzweig, Sean (Samantha) Rosenzweig and Robert (Mary Adams) Rosenzweig; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Paul Rosenzweig; son Alexander Rosenzweig; brother Ignatz Herdan; and parents Ernestina and Isser Herdan.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, or Conservative Synagogue Adath Israel of Riverdale (CSAIR), 475 West 250th St., Riverdale, NY 10471.