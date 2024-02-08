On Jan. 23, Jeffrey Oppenheim of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at 72. He is survived by wife Phyllis Oppenheim (née Axelman); children Greg Oppenheim (Elian Dombey) and Aly Oppenheim; and brothers Elliott Oppenheim and Alan Oppenheim. He was predeceased by parents Amelia and Gilbert Oppenheim.

Contributions may be sent to Congregation Ahavat Shalom, 315 Madison St., P.O Box 220918, Hollywood, FL 33022-0918 or the Jewish Federation of Broward County, 5890 S Pine Island Road, Davie, FL 33328 or the charity of your choice.