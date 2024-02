On Jan. 25, Anita Rosalie Shalowitz of Randallstown at 93. She is survived by daughter Eileen Shalowitz. She was predeceased by husband Harris Shalowitz; son Howard Shalowitz; and parents Sylvia and Isaac Caplan.

Contributions may be sent to American Red Cross, 4700 Mount Hope Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215 or Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.