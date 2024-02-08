On Jan. 22, Deborah “Debby” Sinsky of Englewood, Florida, at 83. She is survived by husband Allen Sinsky; children Dr. Jeffrey (Joanne) Sinsky, Ruth Sinsky (David) Fisher and Susan Sinsky (Steven) Cohen; brother Charles (Debbie) Colton; and grandchildren Eric Sinsky, Leanne Sinsky, Jacob Sinsky, Dr. Ben Fisher, Daniel Fisher, Jonathan Cohen and Mitchell Cohen. She was predeceased by parents Lily and Jack Colton.

Contributions may be sent to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.