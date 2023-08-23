On Aug. 10, Amanda Beth Goldman of Baltimore at 76. She is survived by wife Roberta Goldman (née Schulman); children Josh (Meira) Goldman, Talia Goldman (Adam Buchoff) and Tara Johnston; sister-in-law Sue Goldman; and grandchildren Liel Goldman, Gideon Goldman, Sidney Goldman, Azariah Buchoff and Ziva Buchoff. She was predeceased by parents Elliot and Estelle Goldman; and brother Philip Goldman.

Contributions may be sent to Ruth’s Closet, 2201 Argonne Drive, Baltimore, MD 21218 or Netivot Shalom of Baltimore, 7602 Labyrinth Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.