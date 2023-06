On May 30, Anita Candy Deger of Annapolis at 65. She is survived by life partner Woodrow Harrison, Jr.; children Melissa (Paolo) Roma, Allison Deger and Emily (Bobby) Hewitt; brother Allan Bormel; and grandchildren Sophia Roma, Luca Roma, Mackenzie Hewitt and Robert Hewitt. She was predeceased by brother Melvin Bormel, and sister-in-law Marlane Bormel.

Contributions may be sent to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.