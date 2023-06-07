On May 31, Laura Olivia McDaniel (née Friedman) of Annapolis at 62. She is survived by mother Maren Friedman; husband Ed McDaniel; children Jacob McDaniel, Katie McDaniel and Alyssa McDaniel; and son-in-law Thomas Devlin. She was predeceased by father Fred Friedman and father-in-law Milton McDaniel. She was strong, brave and kind. She was a light and friend to everyone she met, and our family is incredibly lucky to have had her in our lives. She was born on May 31, 1961, to Fred and Maren Friedman in London, England. A Jersey girl at heart, she graduated from Fairlawn High School in 1979. She then went on to study Radio, Television and Film at the University of Maryland. She went on to pursue several careers including politics, nonprofit fundraising and real estate appraisal. She was also an avid volunteer for many community and advocacy groups, involved in supporting childhood education, Jewish learning and Mesotheliomia research. In 1982 she met Ed McDaniel at a Halloween party. They were married for 39 years and had three children. She was an incredibly devoted and proud Marine Corps wife and mother. She raised her children to always strive to make the world a better place. She gave her all to her family and we will never be able to fill the space she leaves behind.

Contributions may be sent to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, an organization that supported her during her fight with the disease, and so many others still fighting.