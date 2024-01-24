On Jan. 19, Anne Barry Fitzpatrick of Westminster at 75. She is survived by sons Benjamin (Roxanna) and Noah; siblings John (Susan), Kathy (Caylor), Brian (Pat) and Kevin (Carol); grandchildren Judah, Elijah, Emilia and Samuel; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sister Joan and parents Thomas and Gabrielle Fitzpatrick. She was a strong, independent and loving woman who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking and eating good food and any opportunity to break out the cribbage board. She will live on through those that loved her and the numerous causes she was involved with over the course of her life.

Contributions may be sent to Dayenu, A Jewish Call to Climate Action, online at dayenu.org.