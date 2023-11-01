On Oct. 12, Benjamin Aaron Trosch of Towson at 39. He is survived by parents Alice and James Trosch; siblings Rebecca Trosch (fiancé Jacob Munson-Decker) and Jonathan Trosch; and grandfather Melvin Trosch. He was predeceased by maternal grandparents Jeanne and George Dolle and paternal grandmother Helaine Trosch. He was a loving brother, son and friend whose smile and jovial attitude would brighten any mood. He was the embodiment of love.

Contributions may be sent to Our Daily Bread Employment Center, 725 Fallsway, Baltimore, MD 21202.