On Dec. 30, Betty Lee Meyers (née Goldberg) of Baltimore at 98. She is survived by children Jeffery and Beverley Meyers, Jo Ann and Harry Windman and Ellen Masud; grandchildren Ilene Windman and Diane Long, Beth Landsman, Laurence Meyers and Julie Patchan, Samuel and Cora Meyers, Roee Masud, Erez and Inna Masud and Noam Masud and Eden Berda; and great-grandchildren Madden Landsman, Briar Landsman, Nili Masud, Gili-Rachel Masud, Benaya Masud, Halel Masud and Harel Masud. She was predeceased by husband Irwin Meyers; brother David I. Goldberg; and parents Bessie and Benjamin Goldberg.

Contributions may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.