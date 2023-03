On March 21, Beverly Robinson (née Krakower) of Baltimore at 93. She is survived by children Susan (David) Reinstein and Lori (Neil) Shaffer; brother Sheldon (Alyce) Krakower; sister-in-law Nancy Krakower; grandchildren Shari Reinstein, Jessica (Ben) Garner, Samantha (Michael) Raszewski and Emily (Greg) Francavilla; and great-grandchildren Claire Raszewski, Grant Raszewski, Maya Francavilla and Phoebe Garner. Also survived by nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Sidney Edwin Robinson; brother Victor Krakower; and parents Sarah and Benjamin Krakower.

Contributions may be sent to Meals on Wheels Maryland, 5305 Village Center Drive, #214, Columbia, MD 21044 or the charity of your choice.