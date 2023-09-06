On Aug. 20, Bruce “Sonny” Alan Cherelstein of Westminster at 71. He is survived by wife Karen Cherelstein (née Hoffman); children Alex Cherelstein and Blair Cherelstein; brother Steven (Stephanie) Cherelstein; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Shayne Hoffman and David Askin; nephew Steven Askin (Heather); niece Rachel Askin (Nick Bonofiglio); aunt Gloria Cherelstein; uncle Lou Shapiro; dogs Chewie and Reese; and many neighbors and friends. He was predeceased by father Max Cherelstein, mother Shirley Melman and stepfather Joe Melman.

Contributions may be sent to University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, 110 South Paca St., 9th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201.