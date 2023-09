On Aug. 21, Ruth Brown (née Staley) of Baltimore at 102. She is survived by daughter Diane Eisenhart and granddaughter Katie Roll. She was predeceased by husband Charles Brown; former husband John Roll; son Robert Roll; granddaughter Marlene Roll; and parents Rita and George Staley.

Contributions may be sent to Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Road, Dallas, TX 75380.