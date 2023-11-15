On Nov. 4, Carolyn Levy Noel of Baltimore at 94. She is survived by children Linda N. (Laurence) Kurinsky and David R. (Carol W.) Noel; grandchildren Rachel Kurinsky (Tom Ha-mami), Michael Kurinsky (Kathy Meins), Steven (Emily) Kurinsky, Rebecca (Max) Appelman and Sam Noel; and great-grandchildren Maia Hamami, Jason Hamami, Olivia Appelman, Sadie Appelman, Kaiden Kurinsky and Eli Kurinsky. She was predeceased by husband Herbert Noel and parents Minnie and

Sidney Levy.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031; or The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore’s Emergency Fund for Israel at War, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.