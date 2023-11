On Nov. 3, Jack Martin Oken of Towson at 81. He is survived by wife Nancy Oken (née Laiken); children Jennifer (Rich) Polt and Gregory Oken; sister Rita Oken Albert; and grandchildren Sam and Ethan Polt. He was predeceased by parents Clara and Abraham Oken.

Contributions may be sent to Metaviver, 1783 Forest Drive #184, Annapolis, MD 21401; The Johns Hopkins Fetting Fund for Breast Cancer, 750 East Pratt St., 17th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202; or the charity of your choice.