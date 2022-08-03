On July 23, Claudia Eagle (née Jasper) of Towson at 85. She is survived by children Allen (Mary) Eagle, Sara Eagle (Jack Clark) and Joel (Lisa) Eagle; sister Claire Krach; sister-in-law Toby Eagle; granddaughters Anna and Genevieve Paliga; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Irwin Eagle; brother-in-law Charles Krach; sister-in-law Dorothy (Hyman) Katz; brother-in-law Abe Eagle; and parents Florene Louise Jasper and Charles August Jasper.

Contributions may be sent to Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS), 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore, MD 21225.