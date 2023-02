On January 22, Doris Taylor (née Klein) of Baltimore at 88. She is survived by daughter Stacy (Neil) Weintzweig; daughter-in-law Sharon Propper; and grandchildren Lexi Taylor and Jonah Taylor. She was predeceased by son Scott Taylor; and parents Lena and Maurice Klein.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.